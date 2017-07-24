Lawmakers Want To Expand Ferry Service To Long Island’s South Shore

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two state lawmakers want to explore another ferry route in the city from Long Island’s South Shore.
Sen. Todd Kaminsky and Assemblywoman Melissa Miller have asked the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to look into the idea.
Inwood in Nassau County would be one potential docking spot.
The lawmakers say it would reduce dependence on the Long Island Rail Road and would diversify transportation options for island residents.
Kaminsky said the recently launched temporary ferry service to Manhattan from Glen Cove on the North Shore is proving successful and could be replicated for Nassau County commuters who live near the South Shore.
