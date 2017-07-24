Lawmakers Want To Expand Ferry Service To Long Island’s South Shore

July 24, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Melissa Miller, Todd Kaminsky

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two state lawmakers want to explore another ferry route in the city from Long Island’s South Shore.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky and Assemblywoman Melissa Miller have asked the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to look into the idea.

Inwood in Nassau County would be one potential docking spot.

The lawmakers say it would reduce dependence on the Long Island Rail Road and would diversify transportation options for island residents.

Kaminsky said the recently launched temporary ferry service to Manhattan from Glen Cove on the North Shore is proving successful and could be replicated for Nassau County commuters who live near the South Shore.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch