Flooding In Parts Of New Jersey Following Heavy Rain

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain slowed the early morning commute and caused some street flooding in parts of New Jersey.
More than 4 inches of rain fell Monday in Ship Bottom and Washington Township in Gloucester County, according to the National Weather Service. There was street flooding in Ship Bottom and Camden.
Video of Long Beach Island showed streets transformed into rivers. The southbound lane of Long Beach Boulevard was temporarily closed in the morning, but has since reopened.
Drivers are still urged to take precautions.
NJ TRANSIT had to suspend service on the Montclair-Boonton Line between Hackettstown and Mount Olive after a tree fell across the tracks.
