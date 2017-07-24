Brake Problem Forces Evacuation Of Plane At Newark Airport

July 24, 2017 12:05 AM
Filed Under: Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A United Airlines flight was forced to abort takeoff at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday.

The airline said an issue with the plane’s brakes forced pilots to safely abort takeoff to Honolulu.

The plane reportedly experienced a “hot brakes” condition due to a quick stop. Firefighters were called out to spray water on the brakes.

Several of the plane’s tires were damaged.

Passengers and crew members evacuated the plane using a stairway. An aircraft tug was sent to help remove the plane.

