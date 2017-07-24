Caught On Video: Suspect Breaks Into Cash Register At Hot Yoga Studio On Long Island

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A burglary at a yoga studio was caught on camera early Sunday on Long Island.
Police say a man broke into Hot Yoga 4 You on Voice Road in Carle Place by smashing the front glass door.
Surveillance cameras then captured the suspect jimmying open the register and taking out fistfuls of cash before taking off on foot.
It is unclear how much money the suspect got away with.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident get in touch with the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.