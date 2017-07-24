Mets’ Zack Wheeler Returns To Disabled List With Arm Trouble

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets have placed pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list because of a stress reaction in his right arm.

The Mets didn’t provide a timetable for Wheeler’s return. He was on the DL last month with biceps tendinitis and has struggled in four starts since his return.

The team recalled righty Tyler Pill from Triple-A Las Vegas before Monday night’s game at San Diego.

Wheeler joins Mets starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman on the disabled list. Steven Matz and Seth Lugo recently came off the DL and returned to the rotation.

The 27-year-old Wheeler didn’t pitch in the majors the past two years after having Tommy John surgery in 2015. He is 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts.

In four starts since being sidelined, Wheeler has allowed 11 earned runs in 20 innings, giving up 24 hits and 11 walks. He labored through five innings against Oakland on Friday.

Pill made his big league debut this season and is 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA in five games.

The Mets enter Monday night’s game at San Diego with a 45-51 record and are 10 games behind Arizona for the second National League wild-card spot.

