18-Year-Old Florida Woman Wins $500 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Lottery

ORLANDO, Fla. (1010 WINS) – Talk about beginner’s luck!
A winning scratch-off ticket set a Florida teen up with $26,000 a year for life.
Daniela Leon Ruz, 18, bought the winning ticket at a Publix store in Orlando.
She scored one of six top prizes: $500 a week.
The odds of winning something with the scratch-offs are better than 1-in-5, but the odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-5.36 million.
Instead of opting for the lump sum, Ruz plans to collect her winnings in annual payments of $26,000.
That payment is guaranteed for at least 20 years.