7/25 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with perhaps a shower here and there. Highs will be on the cool side again in the low 70’s or so.
We’ll still have a little cloud cover to deal with tonight before higher pressure starts to nudge in. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with temps falling into the mid and low 60’s by daybreak.
Higher pressure will start to move in tomorrow and suppress any shower activity, but a mix of sun and clouds is still expected. As for highs, they’ll be running a little warmer in the upper 70s.
As for Thursday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover with a chance of showers into the afternoon and evening. Expect highs that day to be in the low 80’s.