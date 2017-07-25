Dashcam Video Documents 2014 Police Shooting In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly) — Newly-released video shows a deadly police shooting that transpired in 2014 in Atlantic City.

The dashcam video was released this week after the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the video is a matter of public interest.

CBS Philadelphia reported the incident began on March 27, 2014, when with two 911 calls reported a man with a gun at the La Escondida II Restaurant in the 700 block of Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.

According to investigators, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Antoquan T. Watson, of Williamstown, fled Pleasantville police in a vehicle east on Route 322 through Egg Harbor Township’s West Atlantic City section, on to Albany Avenue.

The vehicle turned south on West End Avenue into Ventnor, returned back to Albany Avenue via West End Avenue, turned east on Albany Avenue, and north on Atlantic Avenue. The pursuit lasted 11 minutes and covered 10.3 miles.

Video captures the chase ending at Missouri and Atlantic Avenues in Atlantic City, at the foot of the AC Expressway, near Tanger Outlets The Walk outdoor shops.

In the video, Watson is seen getting out of his moving vehicle and raising his weapon as he opens fire on police. Seconds later, video shows ambush bullets from police.

An autopsy on March 28-29 revealed that Watson sustained a total of 45 gunshot wounds, CBS Philadelphia reported.

A total of seven officers, three from Pleasantville and four from Atlantic City, fired their weapons at Watson. One Pleasantville officer fired four rounds from a shotgun as well as his department-issued handgun. The other six officers fired only their department-issued handguns.

During interviews conducted in the course of the investigation, a number of these officers stated that they feared Watson was wearing body armor, due to the fact that he appeared to have sustained a number of gunshot wounds, but was able to remain standing.

The local medical examiner’s office concluded that the fatal wound was a gunshot to the top of the head that was received after Watson had fallen to the ground.

No officers or civilians were physically injured in the incident.