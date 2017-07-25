Boomer & Carton: DeGrom’s Dominance, Paige Spiranac’s Cleavage, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jacob deGrom continues to be a bright spot for the otherwise downtrodden Mets.
The veteran right-hander has been so good lately that Craig started to wonder Tuesday morning if perhaps deGrom, not Aaron Judge, is the best player in the Big Apple.
Boomer and Carton also addressed the Dennis Eckersley-David Price conflict, which led to a discussion about dealing with criticism.
Finally, the Dynamic Radio Duo finished off the action-packed show open by investigating a story coming out of the golf world, as a lovely gal named Paige Spiranac is not happy with the LPGA’s efforts to try to eliminate cleavage from golfers’ attire.