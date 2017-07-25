Boomer & Carton: Jerry Up To His Old Update Tricks Again

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco produced yet another solid update Tuesday morning.
The “maven” recapped some late-night excitement for the Mets out in San Diego as they survived a barely-foul blast in the ninth inning on their way to a 5-3 victory, their fifth win in their last six games, overall.
Jacob deGrom won his eighth straight start. Wilmer Flores homered, Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits, Jay Bruce had two hits and two RBIs, and Jose Reyes stole his 500th career base.
The Yankees, who take on Cincinnati on Tuesday in the opener of a long homestand, had Monday off.
During the update, Craig decided to take Daily News columnist Gary Myers to task over something he wrote on Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. in Tuesday’s edition.
Jerry and the guys also got into some NBA news and nuggets.
