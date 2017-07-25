Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 25, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” occurred early on and provided a pretty good indication of what kind of show was coming.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Neither Boomer nor Craig was feeling 100 percent to begin the show, but that didn’t stop the fun from starting immediately. The guys got into a late-night Mets win and then discussed if the Amazins’ should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.
They then talked about the blow-up between Red Sox ace Davis Price and legendary reliever Dennis Eckersley, Paige Spiranac’s crusade against the LPGA, and NFL and NBA news and notes.
Later, “Little Stevie” Van Zandt stopped by for visit and Gary Myers called in (and things got a little heated).
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!