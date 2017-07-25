President Donald Trump Coming To Long Island To Talk About MS-13

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump will visit Suffolk County on Friday to talk about the MS-13 street gang, Congressman Peter King said.

King would not disclose where the president will be for security reasons.

The president has referred to MS-13 as “bad people” and vowed to crack down on the violent gang.

MS-13 is allegedly responsible for at least 17 homicides in Suffolk County since January 2016, including the murders of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens whose bodies were found not far from their Brentwood school in September.

“MS-13 is a murder gang guilty of the worst savagery imaginable; the type of murders and mutilations that they carry out are just absolutely horrible,” King said during a House Subcommittee field hearing last month.

Last week, Acting U.S. attorney Bridget Rohde announced 10 people have been charged with the “vicious killing of four young men in a Central Islip park in April, including six juveniles.”

The new arrests and indictments are part of the Long Island Gang Task Force’s aggressive crackdown on the gang. Last month, at least 40 alleged members of the gang were arrested on a range of charges including conspiracy and assault.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with local, state and federal law enforcement in Central Islip and vowed to prosecute gang members who commit crimes “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump has reportedly spoken with advisers about firing Sessions, as he continues to rage against Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to the Russia investigation. The president has also been pressuring Sessions on Twitter in recent days.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)