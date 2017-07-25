Frank Sinatra’s 4th Wife Barbara Sinatra Dies At Age 90

July 25, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Barbara Sinatra, Frank Sinatra

(NEW YORK/CBSNewYork) — Barbara Sinatra, the fourth and last wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 90 at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., according to reports.

Barbara was married to the Hoboken-native singer from 1976 until he died in 1998, and achieved her own fame by founding the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center to help abused children at Eisenhower Medical Center.

“She died comfortably surrounded by family and friends at her home,” Children’s Center Director John Thoresen told The Desert Sun.

Sinatra is survived by her son Robert Oliver Marx, his wife Hillary Roberts and her granddaughter Carina Blakeley Marx.

