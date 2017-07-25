Police: Homeless Man Goes On Stabbing Spree With Scissors In Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A homeless man armed with a pair of scissors went on what police are calling a random attack in Greenwich Village, leaving two men in critical condition.
The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on West 14th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.
Police said 50-year-old Douglas Gaston threatened a 15-year-old boy walking by with his mother and then used the scissors to stab two men.
The 32 and 42-year-old victims were in critical but stable condition.
Police arrested Gaston, who they say has several prior arrests.