Police: Homeless Man Goes On Stabbing Spree With Scissors In Greenwich Village

July 25, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Greenwich Village, scissor attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A homeless man armed with a pair of scissors went on what police are calling a random attack in Greenwich Village, leaving two men in critical condition.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on West 14th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Police said 50-year-old Douglas Gaston threatened a 15-year-old boy walking by with his mother and then used the scissors to stab two men.

The 32 and 42-year-old victims were in critical but stable condition.

Police arrested Gaston, who they say has several prior arrests.

