Happenings For July 26, 2017

July 25, 2017 5:59 PM
9ea9b212 bed6 43e7 9929 561b23b57b33 Happenings For July 26, 2017

(credit: ThinkStock)

Not Your Mama’s Trivia Night

What happens when you combine a burlesque drag performance with nerdy trivia? Dungeons and Drag Kings, of course.

Arrive early at Talon’s Basement Bar on Thursday for drink deals and specialty cocktails, then get warmed up for the show with a kinky boot blacking demonstration. The main event kicks off at 9 p.m., featuring burlesque performances from Bugalú Boogie and Lydia Wilts before Drag King Lee VaLone takes the stage. Make sure to snag a good seat.

Not ready to go home yet? Following the show, it’s trivia time! Brush up on your knowledge of everything sci-fi and geeky.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

c2a9f45f 626c 4881 a92c b483999b406c Happenings For July 26, 2017

(credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Killer Beats

This is not your standard concert. 

The Catacombs in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, usually closed to visitors, are the site of this summer’s most unique music series, Concerts in the Catacombs.

Thursday’s edition — themed “memento mori,” Latin for “remember that you will die” — will see dolled-up guests descend into the classic crypts where the Ladies of the Veil Orchestra and Raya Brass Band will play some otherworldly sets.

Tickets are available for $65. Remember, people are just dying to get in.

d6f6ac17 62d4 4693 a783 f83893b5f593 Happenings For July 26, 2017

(credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Thank You for Being a Friend

Prepare for your retirement (it’s only a few decades away…) with your TV spirit animals.

Q.E.D. in Astoria is hosting Golden Girls Bingo, A.K.A. your chance to dress up as your favorite Miami mama — there will be prizes for the best costumes! — and enjoy the hilarious sitcom with some games thrown in.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m, tonight, so you’ll have plenty of time to decide if you’re a Blanche, a Sophia, a Rose, or a Dorothy between now and then. Grab your tickets for $8 or pick them up for the same price at the door.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch