Happenings For July 26, 2017

Not Your Mama’s Trivia Night

What happens when you combine a burlesque drag performance with nerdy trivia? Dungeons and Drag Kings, of course.

Arrive early at Talon’s Basement Bar on Thursday for drink deals and specialty cocktails, then get warmed up for the show with a kinky boot blacking demonstration. The main event kicks off at 9 p.m., featuring burlesque performances from Bugalú Boogie and Lydia Wilts before Drag King Lee VaLone takes the stage. Make sure to snag a good seat.

Not ready to go home yet? Following the show, it’s trivia time! Brush up on your knowledge of everything sci-fi and geeky.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Killer Beats

This is not your standard concert.

The Catacombs in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, usually closed to visitors, are the site of this summer’s most unique music series, Concerts in the Catacombs.

Thursday’s edition — themed “memento mori,” Latin for “remember that you will die” — will see dolled-up guests descend into the classic crypts where the Ladies of the Veil Orchestra and Raya Brass Band will play some otherworldly sets.

Tickets are available for $65. Remember, people are just dying to get in.

Thank You for Being a Friend

Prepare for your retirement (it’s only a few decades away…) with your TV spirit animals.

Q.E.D. in Astoria is hosting Golden Girls Bingo, A.K.A. your chance to dress up as your favorite Miami mama — there will be prizes for the best costumes! — and enjoy the hilarious sitcom with some games thrown in.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m, tonight, so you’ll have plenty of time to decide if you’re a Blanche, a Sophia, a Rose, or a Dorothy between now and then. Grab your tickets for $8 or pick them up for the same price at the door.