LISTEN: Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez Shares Tales From His Hall Of Fame Career With Mike Francesa

July 25, 2017 10:37 PM
Filed Under: Ivan Rodriguez, Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Soon-to-be Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez stopped by the WFAN studios Tuesday to discuss his career and much more with Mike Francesa.

The Rangers and Tigers great told the story of how he had to put his wedding on hold to make his major league debut.

Rodriguez was playing Double-A ball in 1991 and was supposed to get married the following day on the field during a doubleheader when his manager, Bobby Jones, called him into his office.

Rodriguez, who has a new book out titled “They Call Me Pudge,” described the conversation:

“He said, ‘I have a couple of things to tell you, and the first question is, you want to get married?’

“I said, ‘Of course, I want to get married.’

“And he said, ‘The second question: Do you want to be in the big leagues?’

“And I said, ‘Of course, I want to be in the big leagues.’

“He say, ‘OK, well, you make a choice: Are you going to stay here tomorrow and get married, or you get on a plane tonight and go to Chicago for your first major league game?’

“I was a 19-year-old kid, and I said, ‘Hold on, no, no, I can delay. I can talk to her.’ And we end up getting married the following year.”

Rodriguez, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, also talked about playing with Nolan Ryan and Alex Rodriguez, beating the Yankees in the 2003 World Series when he was a Marlin, being elected to Cooperstown and more. To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.

