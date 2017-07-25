Muslim Family Finds Messages Of Hate In Their Mailbox On Long Island

MALVERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Muslim family found messages of hate left in their mailbox Monday afternoon on Long Island, police said.
Police said the family discovered a piece of paper with a swastika and the words “KKK Hate Muslims, We will kill you, Jesus loves you” scribbled in red ink left in the mailbox of their home in Malverne.
A paper plate bearing the message, “The KKK is coming for you Muslims” was also found.
“It was just unspeakable,” said a resident of the home, who did not want to use her name. “There’s no reason for any hate, we all hope that everybody understands, everybody is educated, but there is hate.”
The victims have lived on Norwood Avenue for over 20 years and said they’ve never had any problems before.
“Our front doors are open half the time so I can’t imagine somebody just walking up to my mailbox and going through that effort,” the resident said. “If it’s the religion you hate, if it’s the people you hate then come talk to us.”
Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.