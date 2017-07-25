LIVE NOW: MTA's Joe Lhota Unveils Subway Stabilization Plan | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Muslim Family Finds Messages Of Hate In Their Mailbox On Long Island

July 25, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Malverne, Sophia Hall

MALVERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Muslim family found messages of hate left in their mailbox Monday afternoon on Long Island, police said.

Police said the family discovered a piece of paper with a swastika and the words “KKK Hate Muslims, We will kill you, Jesus loves you” scribbled in red ink left in the mailbox of their home in Malverne.

A paper plate bearing the message, “The KKK is coming for you Muslims” was also found.

“It was just unspeakable,” said a resident of the home, who did not want to use her name. “There’s no reason for any hate, we all hope that everybody understands, everybody is educated, but there is hate.”

The victims have lived on Norwood Avenue for over 20 years and said they’ve never had any problems before.

“Our front doors are open half the time so I can’t imagine somebody just walking up to my mailbox and going through that effort,” the resident said. “If it’s the religion you hate, if it’s the people you hate then come talk to us.”

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch