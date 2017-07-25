Report: Mets Finding Cool Market For Bruce, Granderson, Duda

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets might not be able to cash in on some of their veterans with expiring contracts.

With the non-waiver trade deadline six days away, the Mets aren’t optimistic they’ll be able to deal outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson and first baseman Lucas Duda, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Newsday also reported that Bruce has not attracted “significant interest” in trade talks.

MORE: Schwei’s Mets Notes: Amazins’ Embark On Long Trip Playing Better

Team officials do, however, believe they’ll be able to move relief pitcher Addison Reed and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera in the coming days, according to the Daily News.

The lack of interest in Bruce is somewhat surprising considering he is tied for fourth in the National League with 25 home runs. The 30-year-old, who was acquired in a deadline trade with the Reds last year, is batting .264 — his highest average in seven years. And he’s on pace to set career highs in homers and RBIs.

Bruce said last week he fully understands the situation the Mets are in.

“If they have the chance to make their organization better by trading me, they would be crazy not to do it,” he told the Daily News. “I know that they have to look out for their future here. I expect they will do that if they have the chance. I know what can happen.”

MORE: Mets’ Zack Wheeler Returns To Disabled List With Arm Trouble

Granderson, 36, is hitting a career-worst .220 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs.

Duda, 31, is batting .249 with 17 homers and 37 RBIs. The Yankees had reportedly reached out to the Mets about Duda, but that was before they traded for third baseman Todd Frazier, a move that prompted Chase Headley’s switch to first base.

The Met who is apparently drawing the most interest is Reed. The Dodgers, Red Sox and Brewers are among the half dozen or so teams being linked in reports to the 28-year-old righty.

In 46 appearances this season, Reed is 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 17 saves.

Cabrera also has reportedly generated interest from multiple teams, including the Indians, Mariners and Red Sox.

Predominantly a shortstop before, Cabrera was moved to second base last month and then to third base last week. Upset with the shift to second base and the Mets’ unwillingness to guarantee his $8.5 million option for next season, the two-time All-Star requested a trade, but he later walked back his comments.

Cabrera, 31, is batting .257 with nine homers and 29 RBIs this season.

If the Mets, who are 10 games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League, can’t find trade partners by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, they still might be able to deal some of their veterans next month. While trades then would require the players clearing waivers, the high salaries of Bruce, Granderson and second baseman Neil Walker, who is expected to be activated from the disabled list this week, make them candidates for August deals.