Police: Man Dies After Being Found Shot In Parked Car In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man has died after he was found shot in the head while sitting in his parked car in Queens.
It happened just after midnight Tuesday at the corner of South Conduit and Lansing avenues in Springfield Gardens.
The man, identified as 32-year-old Zanu Simpson, was found in the driver’s seat of a BMW X5 with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the victim had just left Breezes Bar and Grill and CBS2 was told he’s a well known barber in the neighborhood.
So far, there have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.