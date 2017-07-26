7/26 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

July 26, 2017 4:15 AM
Wake Up: 07.26.17

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Wednesday morning everybody! It’s another comfy and cool start to the day with many spots in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Expect some clouds though so it won’t be a bright start. We’ll get some clearing during the afternoon and it will be much warmer with temps in the upper 70s to near 80.

7/26 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will be a touch warmer and a bit more humid as well, with partly sunny skies and temps in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a few late day showers but a better chance will be Thursday night into Friday morning.

7-Day: 07.26.17

Expect some heavy rain in spots Friday morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon with residual showers… a warm and muggy day with highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

