Boomer & Carton: Winning Baseball, Concussion Research And More

July 26, 2017 6:00 AM
With Boomer out for the day, Craig invited Bart Scott and Constantine Maroulis to join him in the Investors Bank Studio on Wednesday morning, and the trio got things started with the Yankees and Mets, who both ended up on the winning side of things. The Yankees are closing in on the Red Sox, while the Mets have some decisions to make as far as the direction of the organization.

Additionally, the guys had a lengthy discussion about a new brain damage study conducted on former NFL players, which certainly has people talking.

