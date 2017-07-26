Brooklyn Woman Says She’s Gotten Nothing But Junk Mail For Months

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A longtime Brooklyn resident wants to get to the bottom of a mail mystery — why does the post office deliver nothing but junk? Not even bills.

Bridget Clagnaz has what most would consider a strange wish; to find utility and credit card bills in her mailbox.

“I got a bill and I say, ‘how’d you sneak in here and I’m so happy to pay it!” she told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

That’s because the retired teacher hasn’t been receiving important pieces of mail, including her bills and insurance checks for three months.

“I’m very nervous, because when you receive mail for your entire life and all of a sudden it just stops and you have people calling you that your credit is due, and bills are due and I’m incurring late charges,” she explained.

Clagnaz said she’s lived in the same Gravesend Brooklyn home for 40 years and has never had any problems with her mail service until April.

She said the problem started right around the time when her longtime mail carrier transferred to a different borough. She doesn’t believe that has anything to do with it, since everyone else in the neighborhood has been getting all their mail.

Over the last few months she’s been looking for answers at her local post office, and on multiple occasions reached out to the U.S. postal service. Last month, they gave her a case number.

“They’re going to try to fix it. They’re still working on it. They don’t know,” she said.

CBS2 demanded answers from the U.S. Postal Service and is still waiting for a response.

“There’s a lot of information out there, and I don’t know who has it or where it’s gone,” she said.

Clagnaz still gets retail flyers correctly addressed to her, but nothing else.

Now, she receives text messages and voicemails from companies saying her mail bounced back to them.

“Horrible. It’s a nightmare. It really has turned into a nightmare,” she said.

She always hopes the nightmare will be over the next time she opens her mailbox.

The U.S. Postal Service said Clagnaz may be receiving marketing mail because it is processed differently than regular mail.