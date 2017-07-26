Man And Woman Wanted In Brooklyn Stick-Up Spree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two people who have been sticking up stores in Brooklyn.
The man and woman have allegedly knocked off eight stores in less than two weeks.
The spree began on July 17. At 2:20 a.m. the pair held up the EBC Deli on Broadway in Bushwick, before taking off on Dekalb Ave.
The most recent robbery was on July 26, at Fares Deli on Pitkin Ave in Cypress Hills. One of the men walked behind the counter, pulled out a gun, and took $600 from the register.
The two are suspected in a series of similar armed robberies at delis and convenience stores in the East New York, Cypress Hills, Bed Stuy, and Bushwick sections of the boro.
The man has been described as black, between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’8″, 160 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hooded sweater, black pants, and black sneakers.
The woman was also described as black. She is 5’6″ tall, 135 lbs, between 20 and 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black du-rag, black long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, a black purse, and was seen with the male suspect in at least three of the robberies.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577/