Watch: California Prisoners Capture Bold Jailbreak On Camera

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork) — It was a bold jailbreak that could have been right out of a Hollywood movie.

A real life inmate made a 10 minute video of him and two others making a very real escape.

The man’s attorney made images public on Wednesday.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the edited video plays out like a digital scrapbook, and even includes music.

It was shot on a contraband cell phone and documents Adam Hossein Nayeri’s escape along with Jonathon Tieu and Bac Duong.

The exit route was carefully hidden behind a bed. A hole was cut into a grate that lead to the prison’s plumbing system tunnels.

Nayeri added Mission: Impossible music and narrated the video.

“We had a duffel bag and a backpack full of stuff, bundles, hundreds of feet of high-grade ropes, practically a tool box, down to sized shoes,” he said.

The escapees took selfies once they reached the roof, before rappelling down the side of the building.

Once free, they forced a taxi driver to take them north.

Duong turned himself in, but Tieu and Nayeri made their way to San Francisco in a white van.

“This is our casa right now, for the moment, this is our crib, water, all the basics,” they said.

Eight days after the jailbreak, they were arrested.

“With every ounce of our being, I absolutely feel terrible for every person that was affected because of us,” Nayeri said.

At the time of the escape, the men were awaiting trial for crimes ranging from murder to kidnapping and torture.