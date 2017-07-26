Cuomo Heads To DC To Discuss NYC Transit Issues With US Transportation Chief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to Washington to meet with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao amid New York City’s ongoing transit troubles.
In a statement, Cuomo said Wednesday’s meeting would focus on long-delayed plans to build a new Hudson River tunnel to relieve congestion on busy rail lines coming from New Jersey and beyond.
Cuomo says it’s essential that the project, known as the Gateway Tunnel, moves forward.
“The Gateway Tunnel is critical for rail traffic entering New York and the entire Northeast,” the governor said. “It is essential that this project, which has been delayed for years, goes forward. I will also brief the New York Delegation on the situation.”
The visit comes as the New York City area has faced mounting transit problems, including derailments, breakdowns and delays.
