New York Bans Electronic Cigarettes At Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The use of electronic cigarettes is now banned at schools across New York state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation prohibiting e-cigarettes in public and private schools.
The governor said the new law will make e-cigarettes less accessible to kids.
The ban covers school buildings, grounds and buses.
A state Department of Health survey released earlier this year found that e-cigarette use by high school students nearly doubled between 2014 and 2016 to more than 20 percent.
