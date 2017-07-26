New York Bans Electronic Cigarettes At Schools

July 26, 2017 10:46 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The use of electronic cigarettes is now banned at schools across New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation prohibiting e-cigarettes in public and private schools.

The governor said the new law will make e-cigarettes less accessible to kids.

The ban covers school buildings, grounds and buses.

A state Department of Health survey released earlier this year found that e-cigarette use by high school students nearly doubled between 2014 and 2016 to more than 20 percent.

