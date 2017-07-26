Suspect Charged In Killing Of Keansburg, New Jersey Girl Due In Court

FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old man charged in the killing of an 11-year-old girl in Keansburg, New Jersey is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
Andreas Erazo faces first-degree murder and weapons charges in the death of Abbiegail Smith.
The fifth grader’s body was found on July 13 behind the Hancock Arms apartments, a day after her mother reported her missing. Monmouth County prosecutors say Erazo, her upstairs neighbor, stabbed Abbiegail in the neck with a knife, killing her.
“This is one of the worst crimes I’ve seen, as alleged. Anytime there’s a child victim involved — and we’ve seen cases like this before at the prosecutor’s office — it’s truly heinous,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said last week.
Abbiegail’s family heard the gruesome details for the first time while sitting in court two weeks ago.
Police say Erazo lived in the apartment above the Smith family with his mother and another relative and say the murder took place in or near Erazo’s apartment.
Prosecutors are calling the killing an isolated crime. Erazo has no prior criminal record.
The little girl was laid to rest this week.