Good Samaritans Help 8-Year-Old Boy Whose Father Was Killed In Crash On Long Island

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A father was killed in a crash in Suffolk County overnight, while driving with his 8-year-old son.

Good Samaritans helped give the child a fighting chance, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

From the wreckage of the crash on the Sagtikos Parkway early Wednesday morning in North Bay Shore, came a gripping tale of both heroism and tragedy.

“Very difficult. He was only 31 years old, had his whole life ahead of him,” the victim’s sister, Evelyn Martinez said.

Her brother, Carlos, was driving a Dodge Caravan with his 8-year-old son, Isaiah Ronmel, around 1:30 a.m. when he lost control of the car and slammed into a median, police said. The vehicle flipped over, ejecting the father and son.

“He was single father to his son,” Evelyn said. “And now, his son is without him.”

The boy was trapped under the car, which flipped on top of him. He was badly injured and unable to break free.

Authorities said two Good Samaritans arrived on the scene to help pull him out.

The family still has no idea who those Good Samaritans were.

“I want to say, ‘thank you’ to them for stopping and doing this, because nowadays you don’t have people doing that,” Evelyn said.

Martinez’s family said Carlos was coming back from visiting his girlfriend in the hospital. She was paralyzed in a jet-ski accident about a year ago. That’s why he was out so late.

“What the police told us was that it looks like he might have fell asleep at the wheel,” his sister said.

Authorities said neither father nor son were wearing seatbelts.

“Had he been wearing a seatbelt, he might have survived,” Evelyn said.

The boy remains hospitalized with a pelvic fracture and head injuries. His family said he will physically recover from his injuries.

Family members said Ronmel will now be cared for by his grandfather and other relatives.