Little Girl Celebrates First Birthday With Officer Who Helped Deliver Her

COPPELL, Texas (CBSNewYork) — A little girl celebrated her first birthday with a tea party and one very special guest: the sheriff’s deputy who delivered her on the roadside.
Evelyn Hall turned one in July, and her parents decided to mark the important milestone with a special photo shoot.
In 2016, her parents, Caleb and Destiny, were on their way to the hospital. Caleb got Deputy Constable Mark Diebold’s attention, and he attempted to give them a police escort.
But little Evelyn couldn’t wait that long to arrive, so the officer helped deliver baby Evelyn on the side of the road.
As a tribute to Diebold for his help, they set up an adorable photo shoot with Cyndi Williams Photography in Coppell, Texas.
In the original photos, Evelyn snuggled up with Diebold’s badge, as well as his uniform.
One year later, the duo reunited, this time sitting down for a little tea party in honor of Evelyn’s special day.