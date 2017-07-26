Latest Roomba Model Raising Privacy Concerns

July 26, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: iRobot, Roomba

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First baby monitors, then toys, now vacuums?

The robotic Roomba vacuum cleans the floors in your home, but a brand-new model from the company is raising privacy concerns.

Model No. 980 comes with software that captures images of a room to build a map of the robot’s surroundings.

But the manufacturer iRobot acknowledges it has plans to sell the data collected to buyers like Amazon, Apple and Google.

And that’s raising potential privacy concerns.

“The Roomba of tomorrow might be able to scan what furniture you own and figure out the income of your home or your TV watching habits,” Jamie Lee Williams of the Electronic Frontier Foundation said.

The company acknowledges the potential privacy concerns saying it takes the privacy and security of its customers very seriously.

It says it will always ask permission to store the mapping data.

