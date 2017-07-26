TSA Announces Change In Electronic Screening Procedure At Airports

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The next time you head through security at the airport, expect a change.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the TSA just announced new security measures.

It affects travelers at all U.S. airports, and electronics considered bigger than a cell phone.

It’s not a huge change, but hopefully a big one in preventing something terrible from happening.

People must already place their laptop in a bin by itself when going through security screening. Now, the TSA said all devices larger than a cell phone must be placed in a bin alone as well. Officials said it gives them a clear picture of the devices.

The TSA said they’ve been testing the policy at ten airports for more than a year. The new procedure will go into effect in the coming weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security is also changing rules for electronics on international flights because of the threat that terrorists could hide explosives inside laptops or tablets.

But do these policies make passengers feel any safer.

“If they think it will make us feel safer, maybe they are onto something, I’m not sure,” one woman said.

“I do not feel in any way any safer,” one man said, “It may be a bit excessive.”

The changes do not affect people who have TSA pre-check.