Report: Yankees, A’s Making Progress Toward Trade Involving Gray, Alonso

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees and A’s are reportedly inching closer toward a trade that could send pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso to New York.

MLB.com reported that Oakland is hoping to land a young center fielder in a deal and that the Yankees are not opposed to giving up Estevan Florial, their No. 5 prospect and the 90th-ranked prospect overall, according to the website’s rankings. New York’s eighth-best prospect, infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo, might also be included in a trade.

The A’s have been scouting the Yankees’ system. However, Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Chance Adams and Justus Sheffield “are close to untouchable in general manager Brian Cashman’s eyes,” the report said.

The Yanks are certainly not alone in their pursuit of Gray. MLB.com reported that the Nationals and Dodgers have also increased their efforts to land an ace. Right now, Gray and Detroit’s Justin Verlander are the only high-end starters thought to be available for a trade. The Rangers are reportedly undecided about whether to deal Yu Darvish.

The Braves are also interested in Gray, MLB.com reported. Atlanta could potentially offer up outfielder Ronald Acuna, MLB.com’s No. 8 overall prospect.

Gray, a 27-year-old right-hander, is 6-5 this season with a 3.43 ERA, 94 strikeouts and 30 walks. He is eligible for arbitration each of the next two seasons.

Alonso, 30, is batting .264 with 21 homers and 45 RBIs this season. He will become a free agent after this season.

In a trade last week, the Yankees sent veteran reliever Tyler Clippard, outfield prospect Blake Rutherford and minor leaguers Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo to the White Sox in exchange for power relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle and veteran infielder Todd Frazier.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has repeatedly said he is exploring ways to improve the Yankees this season, but not at the expense of the organization’s top prospects.

“The road we’re traveling is we’re trying to improve the present as well as the future, simultaneously,” Cashman told WFAN’s Mike Francesa last week. “That’s the effort. If we’re doing any short-term on a rental, we don’t want it to cost much. But the best approach for us would be if we can run into anything that has controllable years attached to it and, obviously, as much impact as possible.”

Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline is Monday.