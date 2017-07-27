Boomer & Carton: Yankees Stay Hot, Mets Still Stink, And Jets Get Lucky

July 27, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer was back by Craig’s side Thursday morning and it didn’t take long for the Dynamic Radio Duo to agree that the Mets need to be sellers before the trade deadline.

And the Amazins’ might want to reevaluate their offseason workout program, while they’re at it.

As for the Yankees, they just keep winning.

On the football front, the Jets scooped up Lucky Whitehead, after the wide receiver/returner was unceremoniously released by the Cowboys earlier in the week. In addition, Ray Lewis will be joining Boomer on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” this fall.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch