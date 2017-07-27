Boomer & Carton: Yankees Stay Hot, Mets Still Stink, And Jets Get Lucky

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer was back by Craig’s side Thursday morning and it didn’t take long for the Dynamic Radio Duo to agree that the Mets need to be sellers before the trade deadline.
And the Amazins’ might want to reevaluate their offseason workout program, while they’re at it.
As for the Yankees, they just keep winning.
On the football front, the Jets scooped up Lucky Whitehead, after the wide receiver/returner was unceremoniously released by the Cowboys earlier in the week. In addition, Ray Lewis will be joining Boomer on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” this fall.
