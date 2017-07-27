Search Continues For Suspects Wanted In String In Brooklyn Armed Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man and a woman who they say are wanted in a string of armed robberies in Brooklyn.
Investigators say they’ve successfully struck at least eight times in 10 days, robbing supermarkets, delis and restaurants and making off with nearly $4,000 since July 17.
The targeted locations range from Bushwick and East New York to Bed-Stuy. Police said in each incident, they pull out a gun and demand money.
The most recent incident happened on Wednesday at Fares Deli on Pitkin Avenue, where the suspect showed a gun and grabbed $600 from the register.
Two days earlier, investigators say the thieves targeted a 24-hour deli on Ralph Street and made out with $30 just before 10 p.m.
That shop was just a few doors down from Crown Fried Chicken, where on Saturday July 22, police believe the suspects stole $1,000. The cash was handed to them in a paper bag by the clerk who complied at gunpoint.
Police said the female accomplice was involved in at least three of the eight armed robberies.
