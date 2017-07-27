Brooklyn Transit Officers Help Woman Deliver Baby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some NYPD transit officers came to the rescue of a woman who went into labor at a Brooklyn subway station.
Police say just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 32-year-old pregnant woman was on her way to the hospital she sought out officers in the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn complaining of stomach pain.
The officers, with Transit District 30, took her into their office and three minutes later a baby girl was born.
The mother and daughter were taken to Brooklyn Hospital and officials said they’re doing great.