Justin Bieber Accidentally Drives Into Paparazzo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows Justin Bieber accidentally driving into a paparazzo with his pickup truck.
The “Despacito” singer was leaving church late Wednesday night in Beverly Hills when paparazzi swarmed the end of the driveway.
The 23-year-old then struck a man snapping photos near the passenger side.
Moments later Bieber got out of the truck to console the man and talk with police.
The man was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury.
Earlier this week, Bieber cancelled the remainder of his “Purpose World Tour,” citing “unforeseen circumstances.”