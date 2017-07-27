Closing Arguments In Fraud Trial Of ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jurors in Brooklyn federal court will hear closing arguments in the trial of Martin Shkreli.
The former pharmaceutical executive is accused of defrauding investors in his hedge funds and looting the drug company he founded to pay back those investors.
Before his 2015 arrest, Shkreli was best known for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and targeting his critics with online rants.
The 34-year-old did not to testify at his trial.
If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.