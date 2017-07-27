Missing Inmate Found On Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Rikers Island inmate who went missing for hours is back in custody.
Sources say the inmate escaped during outdoor recreation time on the jail property. Naquan Hill, 24, was reportedly one of six inmates in a yard when around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday it’s believed that he was able to make his way over a fence while guards were distracted.
When the guards realized that the head count was off by one, they placed the island located off of Queens on lockdown.
Because of the search, the Q-100 bus service taking visitors to Rikers was suspended. Passengers, including Rojelia Carter, said they were sitting on buses for hours.
“We didn’t have any information about what particularly happened. They just said they’re on red alert an no one could come in and out,” she said. “People passed out, we couldn’t get water. We couldn’t get off the bus.”
A massive overnight search was conducted with the help of the NYPD.
Hill, who is in jail for burglary, was found on the island just before 3 a.m. Thursday and taken back into custody.
CBS2 was told that it is extremely rare for inmates to break free from the jail. It’s not clear whether the guards responsible for guarding Hill will be facing any disciplinary action.