New Tappan Zee Bridge To Open To Traffic In August

July 27, 2017 3:42 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that part of the new Tappan Zee Bridge will open to traffic August 25.

Construction started about four years ago, but talk of a replacement started about 20 years ago.

“When we talk about the cynicism of government, that’s part of it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. “We’re going to do this, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this and then they never do anything.”

The Rockland-bound span will open first. The Westchester-bound lanes will open next year.

Cuomo says the current tolling prices will stay in place through 2020.

Last month, New York’s legislature approved renaming the $4 billion bridge after Cuomo’s late father.

The new bridge is called the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

