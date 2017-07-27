New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidates Guadagno, Murphy Name Running Mates

July 27, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: governor race, Kim Guadagno, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The lineup is now set in New Jersey’s race for governor and lieutenant governor, with both tickets adding diverse candidates.

Republican candidate Kim Guadagno named Mayor Carlos Rendo, of Woodcliff Lakes, as her partner, bringing a Bergen County leader into her campaign.

On Wednesday, Democrat Phil Murphy named former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver to his ticket, matching an experienced lawmaker to his Wall Street experience. 

They will all have to address key voter concerns.

“I think, at the end of the day, New Jerseyans care about the taxes are too high. I think most New Jerseyans are going to be skeptical about the promises that are being made,” said Alfred Doblin, editor of The Record newspaper’s editorial page. “They’re open to a new concept, a new ticket, and both candidates are going to be somewhat different than what we have at the moment.”

You can watch the candidates face off on CBS2 in October.

The station, along with The Record and William Paterson University, has been awarded a state mandated debate for candidates taking public campaign finances.

Kristine Johnson will be the moderator.

