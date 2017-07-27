1 Killed, 7 Hurt After Ride Malfunctions At Ohio State Fair

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and seven others injured after a ride broke apart ejecting riders from their seats at the Ohio State Fair.

Cell phone video captured the moment the ride malfunctioned Wednesday night, seemingly crashing into something on the ground, and throwing part of the ride and the people in it through the air, CBS2’s Brook Silva-Braga reported.

“I heard a girl scream help and I look over and I seen someone fly out and then I seen it slap to the ground,” witness Jennifer Body said.

It happened aboard a ride called the Fire Ball on opening day of the fair.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture insist the ride was thoroughly looked over three or four times before it was opened, even once by a third party, though they’re still trying to figure out what may have been missed.

“There’s no guarantee, obviously mechanical or structural damage could be done where you can’t see it, metal fatigue sometimes, there’s different things that are not visual to the human eye,” Department of Agriculture Inspector Michael Vartorella said.

The ride that malfunctioned is owned by the New Jersey-based Amusements of America, WCBS 880 reported.

The incident comes two weeks after the Fire Ball was at the New Jersey State Fair at the Meadowlands, 1010 WINS reported.

Gov. John Kasich said he’s ordered a full investigation and called for all rides at the fair to close until a new round of inspections can be completed.

Three of the injured are now in critical condition.