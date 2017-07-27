‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: All UFC 214 Card, All The Time

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week and on a new episode of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman are joined by Matt Casey, who previews and offers predictions for an absolutely stacked UFC 214 card.

The guys also recap UFC on FOX 25, which was held last week on Long Island and was headlined by former champion Chris Weidman.

Jon Jones will take the walk to the Octagon inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, after nearly an 18-month hiatus due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension. Before Jones’ long-awaited return, however, UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will look to silence the haters once again and continue his title run.

“The Chosen One” will be facing Demian Maia, winner of seven straight fights and known as the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter in mixed martial arts. Woodley talks about his preparation for UFC 214, the pay scale for MMA fighters, and Conor McGregor’s headline-grabbing comments.

Also on this episode, top UFC light-heavyweight Jimi Manuwa previews his 214 fight against another heavy-handed striker in Volkan Oezdemir. Manuwa speaks about his ridiculous power, which has led to huge finishes in each of his last two fights, and if boxing is in the works for his next fight.

Later, Anthony Giacchina jumps into the studio to talk about his Bellator 180 third-round submission win, how important it is to keep your perspective and cool during a fight, and describes in detail a wildly entertaining story about his weight cut before fighting at Madison Square Garden.

Finally, the guys spoke with Floyd Mayweather’s long-time body guard Greg La Rosa, who is now infamous for his on-stage “beef” with McGregor during the Brooklyn Mac-May World Tour stop. La Rosa is extremely candid with the guys and intuitively talks about what unfolded on-stage with “Notorious” at Barclays, what makes Mayweather physically and mentally so dominant, and why it’s important for people to know he’s not a meathead.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)