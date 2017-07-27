Suffolk Police Officer Accused Of Forcing Woman To Perform Sex Acts

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer faced a judge Thursday on charges that he forced a woman to perform sexual acts while in the precinct.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Officer Christopher McCoy walked out of the federal courthouse with his attorney Thursday, after being set free on $500,000 bond.
A criminal complaint alleges that on March 16, McCoy, 38, was on duty when he arrested the woman in Wyandanch. During arrest processing, while McCoy and the woman were in the First Precinct police station juvenile room, he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him, police said.
The woman has also filed seeking $40 million in damages.
“This type of behavior is outrageous. It won’t be tolerated within our criminal justice system, and those who subject others to such cruel conduct will be swiftly removed from serving in any official capacity,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a news release. “Many thanks to our partners from the Suffolk County Police Department for working with us and providing assistance throughout the course of this investigation, which is currently ongoing.”
McCoy’s attorney, William Petrillo, declined to comment on specifics.
“It would be inappropriate for us to comment now regarding the reliability of this complaint, or the $40 million lawsuit that has been filed so quickly,” he said.
McCoy was suspended without pay from the police department. The woman was arrested in March for outstanding warrants for vehicle and traffic violations.