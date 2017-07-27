Mets Trade Lucas Duda Tampa Bay Rays For Relief Prospect Drew Smith

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets have traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.
In return, the Mets have received relief prospect Drew Smith.
Duda will be a free agent at the end of the season. CBS Sports reported Duda will likely serve as the “spiritual successor” to Colby Rasmus, who walked away from baseball earlier this month and is on the restricted list.
Duda has hit .246/.347/.532 with 17 home runs in 291 plate appearances this season, CBS Sports pointed out.
Smith’s trade to the Mets is his second just this year, CBS Sports pointed out. He was acquired by the Rays in a deal for Mikie Mahtook.