7/28 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks… It’s Friday! Currently around the area temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

As the day progresses expect some clouds to build late into the afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 70s and low 80s.

There is the chance for some showers as you progress into Friday evening with the chance lingering overnight into Saturday morning.

For the weekend we’ll stay relatively cool with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with that rain chance around for Saturday before clearing Saturday night leading way to a beautiful Sunday.

Hope everyone has a great day and enjoys a lovely weekend!

