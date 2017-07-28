7/28 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 28, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Today is shaping up to be a nice day although there is the chance for some rumbles this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out around the area in the upper 70s and low 80s with the risk of some spotty storms and showers as you head into the evening hours.

For tonight, rain will move into the city around midnight with the heaviest stuff concentrated south of the city with overnight lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Your Saturday will begin with that rain lingering and gusty winds as the low pressure lifts to our north and east which will give way to clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

We’ll end the weekend with a gorgeous day on Sunday with brilliant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and 80s leading way to a warm start to your work week.

Hope everyone has a wonderful afternoon and a great weekend!

