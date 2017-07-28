Aaron Judge Returns To Lineup After Breaking Tooth In Celebration

BREAKING: Priebus Out As White House Chief Of Staff | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

July 28, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is back in the starting lineup, a day after he accidentally lost half of his front left tooth during a home-plate celebration.

Judge was set to play Friday night against Tampa Bay.

The AL home run leader saw a dentist earlier in the day and got a temporary fix.

On Thursday night, Judge was jarred when Brett Gardner’s batting helmet accidentally popped him in the mouth. Gardner hit a winning home run in the bottom of the 11th inning and tossed his helmet as he approached the plate.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates in the dugout after scoring on Matt Holliday’s two-run single in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2017. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Judge picked up the helmet because he worried someone might step on it. Instead, he got hit by the helmet during all the jostling.

Judge says he will later see the dentist for a permanent fix. He was playing right field and batting third against the Rays.

