Best Hair Care And Beauty Products For Summer

By Carly Petrone

Just because it’s hot and humid outside doesn’t mean you can’t look your best. From the perfect dry shampoo to a fast acting deodorant, here are five products for the hair, skin and face that will make you feel flirty and fun during those sticky summer months.

Dry Shampoo

Summer is the ideal time to take it easy when it comes to styling and washing your hair. Put down the curling iron and grab a bottle of dry shampoo instead. Several brands now make this in both spray and powder form so all you have to do is shake a little at the root of your hair, tousle and blend it with your fingers and blend in with a brush. Not only will your strands absorb oil but the ends of your hair will be hydrated and you’ll get a boost of volume overall. Many brands may give off a white residue but plenty are also now marketing to blonds, brunettes and redheads. L’ANZA even came up with a Healing Style Dry Shampoo that’s made with a Keratin Cactus Complex to heal hair and boost structural integrity. Other favorites include Philosophy’s Amazing Grace, Batiste Dry Shampoo and Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray. Now you don’t have to ever worry about your blow out going limp the next day!

See More: 5 Beauty Tips For Keeping Skin And Hair Healthy This Summer

Liquid Lipstick

If you want a lipstick that will last throughout the workday and beyond, look no further than liquid lipstick. Several brands now carry this genius invention that’s a mix between a lip stain and a satiny lip gloss. A few stand outs include Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick (Amalfi, Firenze, and Fiore are some of our favorite shades), Tarte’s Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint (Birthday Suit is the perfect nude), and Bobbi Brown’s Art Stick Liquid Lip (get noticed in Pink Punch or Azalea). If you’re looking for a drugstore buy, our go-to is definitely NYX Lip Lingerie (it’ll cost you $8 at the most). This is a must-have item for those hot and humid days because you know the color will stick to your lips without having to reapply throughout the day.

See More: Best Of The Make-Up Counter: Red Lipstick

UVA/UVB Sun Protectant Sprays & Lotions

We all know the sun can be extra harsh on your skin during the hot summer months. But what about your hair and scalp? Many hair care lines are now tailoring their products to protect your head from harsh UVA rays. One of Bumble & Bumble’s top sellers is their Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finish Spray, which gives hair subtle shine and softness. Dry Bar’s cult following continues with their ever-popular Hot Toddy Heat & UV Protectant – a lightweight lotion that protects hair from heat and UVA/UVB exposure – while Not Your Mother’s Beat The Heat Thermal Styling Shield Spray conditions with natural sunflower and vitamin A+E and keeps hair from scorching before styling with a blow dryer, flat iron, or curling iron (it also blocks daily UV rays). So get out there and enjoy the sun without having to worry about damaging your hair.

See More: Best Salons In NYC For A Haircut On A Budget

Moisturizers & Face Lotions with SPF

You may remember to lather up with SPF when you hit the beach but what about for your everyday walk around the city? Keep your face protected by using a moisturizer or face lotion with SPF already in the bottle. Today’s formulas aren’t sticky and most are thin enough to layer below your foundation or tinted moisturizer. One great drugstore buy is Australian Gold’s Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotions – choose from SPF 30 or SPF 50. This non-greasy and chemical free lotion is made with eucalyptus to help calm and reinvigorate your skin (plus it’s filled with antioxidants). It also comes in a fun tinted formula so you can rock a bit of a tanned glow. Other favorites include Kiehls’ Facial Fuel SPF 15 and Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30, Kate Somerville Daily Deflector Moisturizer (SPF 50!), and Perricone MD’s Photo Plasma Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

See More: Staying Safe In The Summer Heat

Chemical-Free Deodorant

Okay, let’s get real. We all sweat when we hit the streets and subway stations during the hot and sticky summer months. So how do we stay fresh and comfortable? By using an effective and protecting deodorant! JASÖN makes a Dry Spray Deodorant that’s free of harsh chemicals and irritants, plus they don’t leave any residue on your skin or clothing. Another good one is Botanica Clear Enzyme Lavender Deodorant by Alba. This nontoxic deodorant is a favorite of Jessica Alba because it’s hypo-allergenic and the antibacterial properties of lavender and lichen work together as nature’s odor-deterrents (plus the addition of aloe vera soothes sensitive skin).

See More: Spring Cleaning Tips Every New Yorker Needs To Know