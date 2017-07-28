Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend July 28-30

By Jessica Allen

Looking for something to do this weekend? Whether you’re into poetry or contemporary music, fancy lunches or traditional dancing, we’ve got a pick or two for you. Read on for details and have a wonderful time!

Restaurant Week

Various venues

New York, NY

www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week

We’re not ashamed to admit it: we have Restaurant Week prominently highlighted on our calendar. This summer, it runs through August 18, so you’ve got ample opportunity to get a three-course lunch for $29 and dinner for $42 at some of the hottest, hippest, and most happening-est restaurants around the city. Our recommendations include Sarabeth’s, Riverpark, Khe-Yo, Salvation Taco, and Le Cirque. Some places feature old standbys, some offer new dishes specifically designed for Restaurant Week. Now through Friday, August 18, make a reservation!

Panorama

Randall’s Island

1 Randall’s Island Park

New York, NY 10035

(212) 830-7722

www.panorama.nyc

Panorama arrives on Randall’s Island this weekend for three days of nonstop pleasure for your eyes, your ears, and your very soul. It’s pretty much where you need to be and where you’ll find all the cool (or kewl) kids. Scheduled performers range from A Tribe Called Quest to Belle & Sebastian to Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, Girl Talk, Snakehips, and Nine Inch Nails. That’s literally something for everyone, no matter what genre you dig. If you get too excited, you can take a break from the mainstage acts and head to the Point, a “shaded, misted dance party.” Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Thunderbird Grand Mid-Summer Pow Wow

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Floral Park, NY 11004

(718) 347-3276

New York’s largest, and oldest, powwow starts on Friday, bringing together members from more than 40 Native American nations. Various dance competitions, featuring chanting, drumming, and full narration, will be held, and vendors will be on hand, selling traditional jewelry, crafts, art, and food. Rain or shine! Queens County Farm itself dates back to the 1690s. Today its fruits, veggies, eggs, honey and herbs are sold all over the city. Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, see schedule for details, $10, tickets required.

New York City Poetry Festival

Governors Island

New York, NY

newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com

Get your versification on this weekend by attending the New York City Poetry Festival on Governors Island. This annual festival, hosted by the Poetry Society of New York, brings together poets and poetry lovers for two days of readings, socializing, and site-specific literary installations involving typewriters. Bring the family (the festival is appropriate for all ages, with teepees and a Poetree Forest full of balloons for the littlest dudes), as well as your own work (consider signing up for the open mic). Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, 11 am to 6 pm, see schedule for details, free.

Harlem Week

Various venues

New York, NY

harlemlocal.com/harlem-week

Since its beginning as a single day in 1974, Harlem Week has grown into more than 100, mostly free, events throughout the month of August. Even though the celebration has expanded, its core mission remains unchanged: Harlem Week “promotes and celebrates the past, present, and future of Harlem.” This year the activities include concerts, the Upper Manhattan Auto Show, fashion shows for kids and adults, career fairs, health and wellness screenings, lectures, and much, much more. Sunday, July 30, through Saturday, August 26, see schedule for details.