Boomer & Carton: Coach Cowher Sits In For Craig On A Football Friday

Craig was off Friday, so Boomer called on his “NFL Today” broadcast colleague and former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher to join him in studio.
The guys discussed the Mets losing to the Padres late Thursday night and trading first baseman Lucas Duda to the Rays, and then got into the Yankees, who beat the Rays on an 11th-inning walk-off homer by Brett Gardner.
Boomer declared the day a Football Friday because the Giants and Jets are opening training camp. The Blonde Bomber and Coach Cowher addressed the biggest questions facing Gang Green, and offered their opinions on Big Blue receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. saying he wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL.